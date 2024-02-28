TRAFFIC ALERT | Man hit, killed in crash on I-75 South in Marietta

A man was struck and killed in a crash that is blocking all lanes of I-75 South through Marietta early Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.
The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The scene is located just past Ga. 5 or Canton Road, where traffic is being diverted.
Commuters should avoid the area. The express lanes or Cobb Parkway are good alternates to get around the closure, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
RED ALERT Cobb Co: Crash investigation will continue to have I-75/sb CLOSED before the N 120 Loop (Exit 265). Traffic diverted at Hwy 5/Canton Rd. Use Express Lanes or Hwy 41/Cobb Pkwy. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/w7sIdSERCI— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 28, 2024
No other details about the crash have been released by police.
