TRAFFIC ALERT | Man hit, killed in crash on I-75 South in Marietta

A person was hit and killed along I-75 South through Marietta early Wednesday morning, according to police.

By
Updated 1 hour ago

A man was struck and killed in a crash that is blocking all lanes of I-75 South through Marietta early Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The scene is located just past Ga. 5 or Canton Road, where traffic is being diverted.

Commuters should avoid the area. The express lanes or Cobb Parkway are good alternates to get around the closure, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

No other details about the crash have been released by police.

