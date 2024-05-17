TRAFFIC UPDATE | I-75 South in Henry County reopens after hazmat spill

Traffic is recovering along I-75 South through Henry County after an apparent spill from a tanker truck.

The crash happened on the interstate at Exit 222 to Jodeco Road around 11:30 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear what spilled onto the road, but a hazmat crew was called in to clean it up, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. At one point, both north and southbound lanes were closed.

**UPDATE** As of 5:45am, I-75/sb has now reopened. Delays remain though leaving Stockbridge into McDonough. Live updates w/ @WSBTraffic every 10 minutes on @wsbtv! #ATLTraffic https://t.co/LbEomJ3b5U — Mike Shields WSB (@MikeShieldsWSB) May 17, 2024

Shortly before 6 a.m., traffic was moving again. The ramp to Jodeco Road will remain closed, the traffic center reported. It’s unclear when it will reopen. Commuters should use Hudson Bridge Road or Jonesboro Road ramps as alternates.

Henry Co: All lanes of I-75/sb at Jodeco Rd (Exit 222) are now OPEN. Crews still have the ramp from I-75/sb to Jodeco Rd blocked. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/PJzzMHRXr2 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 17, 2024

Police have not released information about what had spilled or what caused it.

