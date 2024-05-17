Crime & Public Safety

TRAFFIC UPDATE | I-75 South in Henry County reopens after hazmat spill

Crews have worked overnight Friday to clear an apparent tanker truck spill along I-75 South through Henry County. Lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

Traffic is recovering along I-75 South through Henry County after an apparent spill from a tanker truck.

The crash happened on the interstate at Exit 222 to Jodeco Road around 11:30 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear what spilled onto the road, but a hazmat crew was called in to clean it up, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. At one point, both north and southbound lanes were closed.

Shortly before 6 a.m., traffic was moving again. The ramp to Jodeco Road will remain closed, the traffic center reported. It’s unclear when it will reopen. Commuters should use Hudson Bridge Road or Jonesboro Road ramps as alternates.

Police have not released information about what had spilled or what caused it.

