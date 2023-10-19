TRAFFIC ALERT | I-575 blocked in Cherokee County after pedestrian killed

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

Crime & Public Safety
By
2 minutes ago
X

All southbound lanes of I-575 in Cherokee County are shut down Thursday afternoon while police investigate a crash.

The interstate is blocked between Sixes Road and Ridgeway Parkway ahead of the evening drive. A pedestrian was killed in the crash, which is being investigated by Holly Springs police, according to Channel 2 Action News.

I-575 SB Exit 11 to Exit 9 is shut down, traffic is being diverted off of Sixes Road and you can get back on the road at Ridgewalk Pkwy.

Posted by Holly Springs Police Department on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Southbound traffic is being forced off I-575 at Sixes Road and is bumper-to-bumper between Canton and Woodstock, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Motorists are encouraged to take Bells Ferry Road or Holly Springs Parkway as alternates.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has not provided an estimated time of clearance.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

