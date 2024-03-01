TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash snaps power pole, blocks 10th Street near Georgia Tech

A vehicle crashed into a power pole, causing the top to fold over at a busy intersection near Georgia Tech early Friday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Crews have closed 10th Street at Hemphill Avenue as they make repairs. It’s unclear when the road may reopen.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m., according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. The top portion of the pole was dangling over the road.