TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash snaps power pole, blocks 10th Street near Georgia Tech

A vehicle crashed into a power pole, causing the top to fold over at a busy intersection near Georgia Tech early Friday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Crews have closed 10th Street at Hemphill Avenue as they make repairs. It’s unclear when the road may reopen.
The crash was reported around 5 a.m., according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. The top portion of the pole was dangling over the road.
Commuters needing to get around the blockade can use 14th and 17th streets or North Avenue as alternates.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
About the Author
Credit: AP
Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution