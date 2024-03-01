Crime & Public Safety

TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash snaps power pole, blocks 10th Street near Georgia Tech

Crews work to make repairs after crash causes power pole to snap and fold over early Friday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crews work to make repairs after crash causes power pole to snap and fold over early Friday morning.
15 minutes ago

A vehicle crashed into a power pole, causing the top to fold over at a busy intersection near Georgia Tech early Friday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Crews have closed 10th Street at Hemphill Avenue as they make repairs. It’s unclear when the road may reopen.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m., according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. The top portion of the pole was dangling over the road.

Commuters needing to get around the blockade can use 14th and 17th streets or North Avenue as alternates.

