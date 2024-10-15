TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crashes snarl traffic in Cobb, Henry counties

News Chopper 2 flew over the scene around 6:30 a.m., showing a vehicle had left the road and crashed well into the tree line. A large spotlight was brought in to help first responders as they assess the situation and rescue any victims.

🚨RED ALERT Henry Co: Crash still blocking all lanes on I-75/nb before Hwy 155 (Exit 216). Delays start before Bill Gardner Pkwy. Use Hwy 42, Hwy 19/41 or Hwy 155 as alternates. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/uLGj2i6ClO — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 15, 2024

Police have not shared the extent of any injuries, and there is no timetable for when lanes will reopen. Traffic is backed up to the Tanger Outlets.

Motorists should use Ga. 42 or U.S. 19 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

In Cobb County, a fatal crash has both directions of South Cobb Drive closed at South Cobb Industrial Boulevard between the East-West Connector and I-285.

The wreck was first reported shortly before 4 a.m., according to GDOT.

Cobb Co: Crash investigation still has South Cobb Dr. closed between the East-West Connector and I-285. Use South Atlanta Rd. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/WZL1IxFefW — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 15, 2024

Smyrna police told Channel 2 Action News that at least one person died in the collision. It is not clear when lanes will reopen.

Commuters should avoid the area and use South Atlanta Road as an alternate, the traffic center advises.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X.