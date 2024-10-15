Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crashes snarl traffic in Cobb, Henry counties
Crime & Public Safety

All northbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Henry County due to a crash Tuesday morning.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Crashes across metro Atlanta are causing major back-ups at the top of the Tuesday morning commute.

In Henry County, all northbound lanes of I-75 are blocked just south of Ga. 155 between Locust Grove and McDonough.

That collision was reported around 5:15 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

News Chopper 2 flew over the scene around 6:30 a.m., showing a vehicle had left the road and crashed well into the tree line. A large spotlight was brought in to help first responders as they assess the situation and rescue any victims.

Police have not shared the extent of any injuries, and there is no timetable for when lanes will reopen. Traffic is backed up to the Tanger Outlets.

Motorists should use Ga. 42 or U.S. 19 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

In Cobb County, a fatal crash has both directions of South Cobb Drive closed at South Cobb Industrial Boulevard between the East-West Connector and I-285.

The wreck was first reported shortly before 4 a.m., according to GDOT.

Smyrna police told Channel 2 Action News that at least one person died in the collision. It is not clear when lanes will reopen.

Commuters should avoid the area and use South Atlanta Road as an alternate, the traffic center advises.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

