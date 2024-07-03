TRAFFIC ALERT | All lanes blocked on I-285 after tractor-trailer crash

Traffic is at a standstill on the outer loop of I-285 in Sandy Springs following a crash Wednesday morning involving a tractor-trailer, officials said.
The wreck was reported just before 9:30 a.m. on the Perimeter near Peachtree Dunwoody Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All westbound lanes were blocked as of 10:15 a.m. and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
“Plan your travel accordingly and stay safe. Updates will be provided as the situation develops,” the GDOT stated.
There were injuries reported in the crash, which involved a box truck and tractor-trailer, Sandy Springs police said. Photos showed crews working to move the vehicles from the interstate.
