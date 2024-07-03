TRAFFIC ALERT | All lanes blocked on I-285 after tractor-trailer crash

Traffic is at a standstill on the outer loop of I-285 in Sandy Springs following a crash Wednesday morning involving a tractor-trailer, officials said.

The wreck was reported just before 9:30 a.m. on the Perimeter near Peachtree Dunwoody Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All westbound lanes were blocked as of 10:15 a.m. and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

“Plan your travel accordingly and stay safe. Updates will be provided as the situation develops,” the GDOT stated.