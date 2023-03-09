Tornado confirmed in North Georgia during storms that mostly spared Atlanta

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Gordon County late last week as storms rolled through North Georgia.
NWS surveyors determined that a low-end EF1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph touched down in the Sonoraville area, outside of Calhoun, on Friday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported. Officials believe the tornado was on the ground for four minutes, with a path of 3.7 miles and a width of about 150 yards.
Homes were damaged and trees uprooted, bringing down power lines in the area shortly after 3 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Metro Atlanta was spared from the brunt of the storm.
In January 2013, the Sonoraville community was also hit hard by a tornado that ripped across Bartow and Gordon counties and developed 160-mph winds, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
One person was killed and several others were injured in that storm, which destroyed at least 30 homes and damaged hundreds of others.
On Easter Sunday in 2020, at least 22 tornadoes hit Georgia, killing at least eight people.
