X
Dark Mode Toggle

Tornado confirmed in North Georgia during storms that mostly spared Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Gordon County late last week as storms rolled through North Georgia.

NWS surveyors determined that a low-end EF1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph touched down in the Sonoraville area, outside of Calhoun, on Friday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported. Officials believe the tornado was on the ground for four minutes, with a path of 3.7 miles and a width of about 150 yards.

Homes were damaged and trees uprooted, bringing down power lines in the area shortly after 3 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Metro Atlanta was spared from the brunt of the storm.

In January 2013, the Sonoraville community was also hit hard by a tornado that ripped across Bartow and Gordon counties and developed 160-mph winds, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

One person was killed and several others were injured in that storm, which destroyed at least 30 homes and damaged hundreds of others.

On Easter Sunday in 2020, at least 22 tornadoes hit Georgia, killing at least eight people.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Changes promised after uproar over use of racial slur at Decatur High12h ago

Credit: WANF-TV

Fred Kalil retiring after 42-year sports broadcasting career

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

South Fulton in turmoil as council members sue mayor, city manager quits
1h ago

Credit: TNS

What to make of Georgia Tech’s season
3h ago

Credit: TNS

What to make of Georgia Tech’s season
3h ago

Cobb schools employee accused of having alcohol in classroom
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI: Convicted man who fled during trial taken into custody on I-75 overpass
1m ago
Ex-teacher gets 8-year prison sentence for molesting student at Cherokee school
2h ago
GBI: Cobb officer shoots man who pulls out gun during I-75 traffic stop
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
21h ago
Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top