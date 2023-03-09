Tornado confirmed in North Georgia during storms that mostly spared Atlanta

NWS surveyors determined that a low-end EF1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph touched down in the Sonoraville area, outside of Calhoun, on Friday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported. Officials believe the tornado was on the ground for four minutes, with a path of 3.7 miles and a width of about 150 yards.

Homes were damaged and trees uprooted, bringing down power lines in the area shortly after 3 p.m. No injuries were reported.