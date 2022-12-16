Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to prison in Florida in January

Prosecutors also alleged the couple actively hid millions they made from their television hits, as well as $500,000 in taxes Todd Chrisley, a real estate investor, owed in 2009. They were convicted of evading taxes going back to 2009.

For his part in the scheme, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The couple is also responsible for paying $17,270,741.57 in restitution to a total of eight banks. The amount each bank receives is based on the amount of money lost, according to the couple’s judgement documents.

They filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on Dec. 5. Two days later, the couple petitioned the court for bond while their appeal is pending. As of Friday, there is no update on the appeal or their motion.

“Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead,” their attorney Alex Little said in a statement following the sentencing.

Peter Tarantino, the couple’s accountant, was sentenced to three years in prison and will surrender May 1 after hip surgery. Tarantino was convicted in June for conspiracy to defraud the IRS and two counts of willfully filing false tax returns. An appeal has also been filed on Tarantino’s behalf.