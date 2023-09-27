BreakingNews
Tip helps to identify man whose body was found at Gwinnett construction site

Gwinnett County police on Wednesday said they have identified a man whose body was found on a construction site near Norcross early last month.

The body of Carlos Figueroa Flores, 35, was found Aug. 7 in the area of Live Oak Parkway by construction workers, who came across the remains next to a pile of dirt in the woods. He remained unidentified for weeks, prompting police to ask the public for help.

ExploreGwinnett officials seek help identifying body found at construction site

A tip ultimately led to the break in the case, according to the police department. Photos of the victim’s distinct tattoos were posted to social media and seen by a friend of Flores, who was last known to reside in Gwinnett.

“Communication between the friend and the Medical Examiner’s Office led to a positive identification and a next-of-kin notification,” the department said Wednesday.

A sketch by GBI forensic artist Kelly Lawson was also circulated on social media in an effort to identify the man.

An autopsy was performed by the medical examiner’s office after Flores’s body was discovered, but police said Wednesday his cause and manner of death were still under investigation.

