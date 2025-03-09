Searchers find body of missing Westminster teacher in Lake Oconee

The area is about 3 miles northwest of the Wallace Dam, which separates Oconee from Lake Sinclair to the south toward Milledgeville. Underwater timber still stands from when the Oconee River basin was flooded to build the lake nearly half a century ago.

Sills said Jones’ body was found by Wisconsin search-and-recovery expert Keith Cormican, who was brought in by Jones’ family over the weekend.

The sheriff, who was on a nearby patrol boat that was escorting Cormican’s craft, said Cormican’s boat, equipped with high-tech sonar gear, made a couple of passes over the area where Jones’ body was submerged.

Cormican then raised the body to the surface with a cable at about 1:30 p.m., the sheriff said. A team of other search teams helped pull the body into a boat.

Sills said the body was clad in a Westminster Wildcats shirt and also a denim jacket.

“Everybody was happy that we finally found the body, and quite relieved,” the sheriff said. “Obviously Mr. Cormican proves he really knows what he’s doing.”

Jones, 50, a physics teacher and the track and field coach at Westminster Schools, was last seen alive Feb. 8 when he and Wilson launched a small boat into the water at Fish Tale Marina at a ramp along Ga. 44.

The couple, who planned to marry March 14, planned to stay that night at The Lodge on Lake Oconee, according to investigators.

Once his boat was in the water, Jones steered it to the hotel, where he picked up Wilson. From there, the two rode away across the cold waters.

But the lake outing lasted about 90 minutes before witnesses reported seeing the boat near Wallace Dam without anyone aboard. By the time wardens made it to the Sun Dolphin Pro 120, it had ran out of gas.

When officials found Wilson’s body the next day, her phone was in her right hand, according to investigators. Wilson also had her ID, some cash and a credit card in a fanny pack she was wearing. The GBI conducted an autopsy, but her cause of death has not been released.

In the following weeks, volunteers searchers, divers and cadaver dogs scoured the area for Jones' body, but weather conditions, sunken trees and underwater boulders made the underwater search difficult, Cormican said.

Wilson was a Spelman College math instructor, and earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Clark Atlanta University. She also received a second master’s degree from the University of Maryland. Wilson was 49.

