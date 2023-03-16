THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Last freezing start ahead of a short warm spell

For the third time this week, with much of the area waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s and mid-to-low 30s, a freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m. By the afternoon, though, it’ll warm up to a more seasonably high temperature in the mid-to-upper 60s.

“This is where we should be for mid-March, and we just haven’t been that way so far this week,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.