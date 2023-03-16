THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Last freezing start ahead of a short warm spell

We’re continuing the cold morning trend in metro Atlanta Thursday, so you’ll want to grab that winter coat heading out the door. But you probably won’t need it on the way home.
For the third time this week, with much of the area waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s and mid-to-low 30s, a freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m. By the afternoon, though, it’ll warm up to a more seasonably high temperature in the mid-to-upper 60s.
“This is where we should be for mid-March, and we just haven’t been that way so far this week,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.
There will be plenty of sunshine for most of the day, but a few clouds will start to accumulate throughout the afternoon.
Friday will bring widespread rain starting in the morning for northern parts of the state and by the afternoon in the metro area, according to Kramlich.
Temperatures will stay mild Friday, but another blast of Arctic air will be coming in this weekend, keeping highs in the mid-to-low 50s and morning lows right around freezing for Saturday and Sunday, Kramlich said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com