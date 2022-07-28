ajc logo
Three indicted after Atlanta security guard’s shooting death

Anthony Frazier, 51, was killed April 18.

Anthony Frazier, 51, was killed April 18.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Three people were indicted earlier this month on charges relating to the death of an Atlanta security guard on April 18. One is accused of the fatal shooting and two are accused of stealing items from the dead man’s body.

Stanley Henderson, 31, was indicted on July 15 on one county of murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count armed robbery and one count possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, records show. He has been at the Fulton County Jail since April 20.

Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Anthony Frazier was shot in the head outside the American Wings and Seafood restaurant on Cleveland Avenue where he worked as a security guard. The incident was caught on surveillance video. Authorities believe robbery was the motive in Frazier’s shooting, which Atlanta police described as “barbaric.”

The indictment alleges that Henderson shot Frazier with a handgun and stole Frazier’s gun before leaving the scene. Henderson was found and arrested at an urban encampment in the area and was arrested following a quick chase and manhunt, authorities said.

Henderson was initially arrested on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Surveillance video shows two men and a woman happening upon the scene after the shooting and someone can be seen appearing to take something from Frazier’s body. Ray Lamar Gasier and Shakavius Daniel Harris were indicted on financial transaction card theft and a misdemeanor theft by taking charges.

According to the indictment, Gasier and Harris took Frazier’s credit card and wallet after the shooting. Gasier and Harris were arrested a week after the shooting but have since been released from jail.

At the time of Henderson’s arrest, the Atlanta police department declared the investigation ongoing but the homicide case as “cleared”.

Frazier was described by family as a great guy who enjoyed working as a security guard and helping his community.

“Being able to serve was his joy, his passion,” Marlene Evans, Frazier’s wife, said. “Being in the presence of others, just being there to help, that is all he ever did, just helped, whether it was on the job or outside of the job.”

