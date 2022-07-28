Three indicted after Atlanta security guard’s shooting death

Henderson was initially arrested on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Surveillance video shows two men and a woman happening upon the scene after the shooting and someone can be seen appearing to take something from Frazier’s body. Ray Lamar Gasier and Shakavius Daniel Harris were indicted on financial transaction card theft and a misdemeanor theft by taking charges.

According to the indictment, Gasier and Harris took Frazier’s credit card and wallet after the shooting. Gasier and Harris were arrested a week after the shooting but have since been released from jail.

At the time of Henderson’s arrest, the Atlanta police department declared the investigation ongoing but the homicide case as “cleared”.

Frazier was described by family as a great guy who enjoyed working as a security guard and helping his community.

“Being able to serve was his joy, his passion,” Marlene Evans, Frazier’s wife, said. “Being in the presence of others, just being there to help, that is all he ever did, just helped, whether it was on the job or outside of the job.”