These roads are closed for motorcades to Rosalynn Carter service

Heavier than usual traffic should be expected in Atlanta on Tuesday as presidents and first ladies, past and present, along with other high-profile politicians travel into the city to pay their respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter.
Among those expected to pay tribute in person at a ceremony for Mrs. Carter, who died Nov. 19, will be Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Also in attendance will be former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush.
Other expected attendees include Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia first lady Marty Kemp, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, according to the Carter Center, the nonprofit founded by Mrs. Carter and former President Jimmy Carter.
A departure ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Carter Presidential Center before the motorcade travels to Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University, where an invitation-only tribute service will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Several roads around the Emory campus will be closed from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., and teachers have been asked to run classes virtually to avoid any jams.
The following roads are closed Tuesday:
- North Decatur Road from Clifton Road to the Emory Village Circle
- Fishburne Drive and Lane
- S. Kilgo Circle (including the accessible parking spaces near Carlos Hall)
- Mizell Bridge
- The Dowman Drive entrance to campus
Given the closures, the DeKalb County School District has warned parents to expect transportation delays at four schools, including Druid Hills High, Druid Hills Middle, Fernbank Elementary and Briar Vista Elementary.
Flights are also being restricted in the Atlanta area during the ceremonies. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., air travel will be periodically restricted around Emory and around Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
