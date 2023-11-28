These roads are closed for motorcades to Rosalynn Carter service

Heavier than usual traffic should be expected in Atlanta on Tuesday as presidents and first ladies, past and present, along with other high-profile politicians travel into the city to pay their respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Among those expected to pay tribute in person at a ceremony for Mrs. Carter, who died Nov. 19, will be Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Also in attendance will be former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush.

Other expected attendees include Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia first lady Marty Kemp, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, according to the Carter Center, the nonprofit founded by Mrs. Carter and former President Jimmy Carter.