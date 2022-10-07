Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial

McIver’s attorneys asked that the judge allow their client to live with his sister, Dixie Martin, at her home north of Dallas, Texas. Prosecutor Adam Abbate, however, told McBurney that McIver was not in the same position he was when he was previously granted bond.

“He’s older. He’s 80 years old,” Abbate said. “After being convicted of murder he’s less likely to return to court because he has less to lose.”

The state called four witnesses, including Diane McIver’s former boss and Dani Jo Carter, the woman driving the McIvers’ SUV when the fatal shot was fired through the front passenger seat. All four asked the judge to keep McIver behind bars, saying they believed Diane McIver’s killing was intentional and they viewed Tex McIver as a flight risk.

“He had no respect for the conditions of his bond the first time,” Carter said, referring McIver’s “bizarre” behavior in the weeks after killing his wife. She also noted he violated his bond conditions by having a gun inside his Buckhead condo.

McBurney sided with the state in denying bond, noting McIver has already been convicted of murder once and sentenced to life in prison.

“I have before me a man who has heard a jury say you are guilty of felony murder and will spend the rest of your natural life in prison,” McBurney said. “That is a powerful incentive for you, Mr. McIver, not to come back to court and face some of the same evidence.”

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office plans to retry McIver on three charges: felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The fatal shooting occurred Sept. 25, 2016, near Piedmont Park as the couple returned to Atlanta from their Putnam County ranch. After they entered the city, McIver asked for his .38-caliber revolver from the center console because he thought they had driven upon a Black Lives Matter protest, according to testimony.

McIver, with the gun in a plastic bag on his lap, was sitting in the back seat behind his wife. Her best friend, Dani Jo Carter, was driving the Ford Expedition.

After they stopped at a traffic light on Piedmont Avenue, McIver, who had fallen asleep, fired a shot through the front seat into his wife’s back. McIver directed Carter to take his wife to Emory University Hospital, where she died during surgery.

