Tennessee man convicted on drug charges related to huge Marietta meth bust

Antonio Jamar Laster, 31, of Nashville, was arrested in October 2020 when state and federal law enforcement agents caught Laster and three others in the midst of a drug deal, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt R. Erskine said in a news release. Laster, who Erskine said is connected to the Gangster Disciples street gang, had more than $21,000 concealed inside a Wendy’s fast food bag meant to be exchanged for three kilograms of meth.

The drug bust took place in October 2020 when state and federal agents raided a single-family Marietta home that was being used for drug distribution and storage by people working with a notorious Mexican Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Erskine said. Agents watching the house saw multiple people leave to meet Laster with the meth.