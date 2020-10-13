5 charged after meth trafficking raids in Cobb, Cherokee

Five people were arrested on meth trafficking charges: Melissa Picardi, 37; Antonio Jamar Laster, 24; Bryan Hernandez, 23; Miguel Angel Rayon Gonzalez, 20; and Jesus Cruz-Aguirre, 19. Laster lives in Nashville, Tenn., while the other four live in Atlanta, according to the GBI. All five remain in jail.

“HSI is proud to be a founding partner of the GBI Gang Task Force which is a key pillar of the governor’s anti-gang strategy,” said acting Special Agent Robert Hammer, who oversees the agency’s operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Through our unique partnership we have been able to demonstrate that local gangs are working with Mexican cartel members and even MS-13 to bring their drugs and violence to the streets of Georgia.”

Authorities said the trafficking investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

