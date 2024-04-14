Crime & Public Safety

Teen shot at prom after-party in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police say a teenager was shot early Sunday while confronting alleged car burglars at a prom after-party in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say a teenager was shot early Sunday while confronting alleged car burglars at a prom after-party in southwest Atlanta.
By
3 minutes ago

An 18-year-old was shot while confronting alleged car burglars at a prom after-party in southwest Atlanta early Sunday, according to authorities.

Atlanta police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the shooting at a home in the 900 block of Moreland Drive. The residence is near McDonough Boulevard and Moreland Avenue in the Custer/McDonough/Guice neighborhood.

Officers met with the victim at Grady Memorial Hospital after learning he had been taken there in a private vehicle. The teenager told investigators he saw three men wearing ski masks who were breaking into vehicles during the party, which was being held at an Airbnb.

“The male stated he was shot after confronting them,” police said.

No other details were provided about the three suspects who remain at large. The identity of the injured teenager was not released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Transfer portal: What the spring window really means for Georgia, SEC

Credit: AP

The shadow war between Iran and Israel has been exposed. What happens next?
2h ago

Credit: AP

The shadow war between Iran and Israel has been exposed. What happens next?
2h ago

Credit: AP

Trump attacks judge and prosecutors in last rally preceding hush money trial
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say
2h ago
Motorized scooter rider fatally hit by RV in Midtown, police say
Man shot by South Ga. police hides in shed after fleeing arrest, GBI says
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scottie Scheffler remains at top of Masters leaderboard to start final round
Black Greek organizations are leading Morris Brown’s cultural resurgence
Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta