Teen shot at prom after-party in SW Atlanta

An 18-year-old was shot while confronting alleged car burglars at a prom after-party in southwest Atlanta early Sunday, according to authorities.

Atlanta police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the shooting at a home in the 900 block of Moreland Drive. The residence is near McDonough Boulevard and Moreland Avenue in the Custer/McDonough/Guice neighborhood.

Officers met with the victim at Grady Memorial Hospital after learning he had been taken there in a private vehicle. The teenager told investigators he saw three men wearing ski masks who were breaking into vehicles during the party, which was being held at an Airbnb.

“The male stated he was shot after confronting them,” police said.

No other details were provided about the three suspects who remain at large. The identity of the injured teenager was not released.

