Teen murder suspect indicted in death of 20-year-old Brookhaven man

Joe Dylan Fernandez, 18, was indicted on murder charges in the November 2021 death of a Brookhaven man.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Joe Dylan Fernandez, 18, was indicted on murder charges in the November 2021 death of a Brookhaven man.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A DeKalb County teenager will spend his 18th birthday in jail following his indictment and re-arrest on murder charges, according to investigators.

A grand jury indicted Joe Dylan Fernandez on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a gun by a person under 18, court records show.

Fernandez, who turns 18 on Saturday, was arrested at his home Thursday and booked into the DeKalb jail. His bond was set at $150,000.

On Nov. 19, 2021, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3600 block of Buford Highway. Cesar Godinez-Nava, 20, was found in the doorway of his apartment unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds, Brookhaven police previously said. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Fernandez is one of three people charged in the case, according to police. They were arrested within days of the killing. Investigators have not released details about a possible motive.

Wenjie Lin was arrested and booked into the DeKalb jail Nov. 24 of last year, followed by Fernandez on Dec. 1. A 13-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with felony murder and armed robbery. His name was not released.

Lin remained in the DeKalb jail late Friday, booking records show.

While in jail, Fernandez was charged with unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and simple battery, court records show. But in May, he was granted a $100,000 bond and released from jail, court records show. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor following his release.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

