Teen murder suspect indicted in death of 20-year-old Brookhaven man

A grand jury indicted Joe Dylan Fernandez on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a gun by a person under 18, court records show.

Fernandez, who turns 18 on Saturday, was arrested at his home Thursday and booked into the DeKalb jail. His bond was set at $150,000.