3 teens charged in fatal shooting of 20-year-old man in Brookhaven

Three teenagers were charged with murder after a man was found shot to death at his Brookhaven apartment last month, police said.
Wenjie Lin and Joe Dylan Fernandez, both 17, were arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, respectively. They were charged with felony murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
A 13-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with felony murder and armed robbery. His name was not released.
On Nov. 19, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3600 block of Buford Highway. Cesar Godinez-Nava, 20, was found unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway of his apartment, Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Jake Kissel said at the time. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Godinez-Nava was shot during a fight with the suspects, Kissel said. Authorities did not say if Godinez-Nava and the suspects knew each other.
Though arrests have been made, the investigation into what led up to the robbery and shooting is still active. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Brookhaven police at 404-637-0636 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
