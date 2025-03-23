Teen dead, another injured after shootout in DeKalb; 17-year-old arrested

Shortly after getting there, officers were told that two people with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital.

“One of them, a 19-year-old man, sadly died of his injuries. The other, a 15-year-old boy, is currently being treated,” police spokesperson Blaine Clark said in a statement. Their identities were not released.

The incident started when the 15-year-old and 19-year-old started to argue at a nearby gas station “over an ongoing dispute,” Clark said.

The teens eventually left the gas station and went back together to Watkins Glen Road, located in the Mountain Oaks neighborhood, Clark said.

At that point, police said the 17-year-old, identified as Rodriquez Kemp, “drove up and hit the 15-year-old with his vehicle.”

“Investigators (then) determined the 15-year-old and 19-year-old got into a shootout,” Clark said. “After speaking to witnesses and gathering clues, investigators arrested Kemp.”

Kemp, of Stone Mountain, was booked into the county jail early Sunday on charges of murder and aggravated assault, according to online records.

No other details were released by police about the shootout, including the condition of the 15-year-old or why the car incident prompted Kemp to be charged with murder.

“I’m afraid I don’t have any further information at this point,” Clark said.

