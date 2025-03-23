Teen dead, another injured after shootout in DeKalb; 17-year-old arrested

A teenager is dead and a 15-year-old is injured after police said they got into a shootout Saturday after a dispute at a DeKalb County gas station.
A 17-year-old is also charged with murder after he allegedly hit the 15-year-old boy with his vehicle, according to DeKalb County police.
Officers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the 6900 block of Watkins Glen Road for a person shot. The quiet street is near South Deshon Road and Mountain Oaks Parkway.
Shortly after getting there, officers were told that two people with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital.
“One of them, a 19-year-old man, sadly died of his injuries. The other, a 15-year-old boy, is currently being treated,” police spokesperson Blaine Clark said in a statement. Their identities were not released.
The incident started when the 15-year-old and 19-year-old started to argue at a nearby gas station “over an ongoing dispute,” Clark said.
The teens eventually left the gas station and went back together to Watkins Glen Road, located in the Mountain Oaks neighborhood, Clark said.
At that point, police said the 17-year-old, identified as Rodriquez Kemp, “drove up and hit the 15-year-old with his vehicle.”
“Investigators (then) determined the 15-year-old and 19-year-old got into a shootout,” Clark said. “After speaking to witnesses and gathering clues, investigators arrested Kemp.”
Kemp, of Stone Mountain, was booked into the county jail early Sunday on charges of murder and aggravated assault, according to online records.
No other details were released by police about the shootout, including the condition of the 15-year-old or why the car incident prompted Kemp to be charged with murder.
“I’m afraid I don’t have any further information at this point,” Clark said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia
Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.
Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City
“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.
Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises
In recent days, the Braves have thinned their camp roster.