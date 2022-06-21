ajc logo
Teen brothers arrested in shooting of 15-year-old boy

After an investigation, 18-year-old Jaden Hull and his 16-year-old brother were identified as suspects.

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 39 minutes ago

Two teenage brothers were arrested Thursday and accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy near Lawrenceville earlier this month.

Investigators believe the June 7 incident was the result of a confrontation between the three, according to Gwinnett County police. The 15-year-old victim was found shot on Great Shoals Circle, in a neighborhood off New Hope Road, and taken to a hospital.

A Gwinnett police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday he is expected to survive.

After an investigation, 18-year-old Jaden Hull and his 16-year-old brother were identified as suspects. Police recovered a 9 mm handgun at the time of their arrest, according to the spokesperson.

The brothers are both facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of firearms during the commission of a felony.

The 16-year-old boy was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 18, according to police. His name is not being released because he is a minor.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

