BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on combatting inflation
ajc logo
X

Tara Grinstead case: No forced entry, but detectives found blood in her bed

Jeff Roesler, a GBI special agent in charge, tells the jury about his work in the Tara Grinstead investigation. Tuesday was the second day of testimony in the trial for Ryan Duke, accused of killing Grinstead.

Credit: Law & Crime network

caption arrowCaption
Jeff Roesler, a GBI special agent in charge, tells the jury about his work in the Tara Grinstead investigation. Tuesday was the second day of testimony in the trial for Ryan Duke, accused of killing Grinstead.

Credit: Law & Crime network

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
Trial continues for Ryan Duke, accused of killing South Georgia teacher

The front door wasn’t damaged and no windows were broken when officers arrived at Tara Grinstead’s home. But her bed wasn’t made, the bedroom was in disarray, and her cordless phone was on the bathroom floor, a detective testified Tuesday.

“I saw what I thought was suspected blood on the underside of that white comforter,” Jeff Roesler, a GBI special agent in charge, told the jury. Testing later confirmed that.

The trial continued Tuesday for Ryan Duke, the man accused of killing 30-year-old Grinstead in October 2005. The first two people called to the witness stand were a former Ocilla detective and Roesler, who both photographed the teacher’s home when she disappeared.

ExploreDespite confession, defense says no evidence Ryan Duke killed Tara Grinstead

Grinstead was reported missing when she failed to show up to teach her Irwin County High School history classes. A former beauty pageant winner, she had spent part of the weekend helping girls prepare for a local pageant.

Despite a massive search to find Grinstead, she was never seen alive again. The case would seem to go cold until February 2017, when the GBI announced an arrest in the cold case. After questioning him for several hours, Duke was arrested and he confessed, according to the GBI investigators. He later changed his story and said he didn’t kill Grinstead, but was only involved in covering up her death.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - An image of Tara Grinstead is displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. Ryan Duke, charged with murdering Grinstead, a popular high school teacher who vanished in 2005, went on trial Monday, May 9, 2022, with prosecutors and defense attorneys clashing over whether the jury should believe the defendant's confession to investigators. (AP Photo/Elliott Minor, File)

Credit: Elliott Minor

FILE - An image of Tara Grinstead is displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. Ryan Duke, charged with murdering Grinstead, a popular high school teacher who vanished in 2005, went on trial Monday, May 9, 2022, with prosecutors and defense attorneys clashing over whether the jury should believe the defendant's confession to investigators. (AP Photo/Elliott Minor, File)

Credit: Elliott Minor

caption arrowCaption
FILE - An image of Tara Grinstead is displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. Ryan Duke, charged with murdering Grinstead, a popular high school teacher who vanished in 2005, went on trial Monday, May 9, 2022, with prosecutors and defense attorneys clashing over whether the jury should believe the defendant's confession to investigators. (AP Photo/Elliott Minor, File)

Credit: Elliott Minor

Credit: Elliott Minor

Bo Dukes, who isn’t related to Duke, was also charged in the case. In March 2019, Dukes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for concealing Grinstead’s death. Dukes initially claimed he didn’t know anything about the disappearance and death. Months later, Dukes confessed. He didn’t kill Grinstead but helped dispose of the body, according to evidence at his trial.

Jurors on Tuesday also heard around 30 messages left on Grinstead’s answering machine by those trying to reach her, including her mother and Heath Dykes, who was romantically involved with her.

“Please give me a call. I’m starting to get worried about you now,” Dykes said in one message. “It’s not like you to not call all day. Please let me hear from you.”

On Monday, prosecutors told the jury that Duke confessed multiple times to killing Grinstead. The defense argued it was a false confession and one he was coerced into making.

During her opening statement, attorney Ashleigh Merchant told the jury there is no evidence her client is responsible for killing Grinstead.

“Ryan did not harm Ms. Grinstead, and at the end of this trial you will agree with us,” Merchant said.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
1 critical, 1 detained in shooting near new Publix in Tucker
1h ago
NEW DETAILS: Young Thug arrested in Atlanta, named in gang indictment
1h ago
1 dead at SE Atlanta apartments after nearby shooting, police say
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top