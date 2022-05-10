Tara Grinstead case: No forced entry, but detectives found blood in her bed

Caption FILE - An image of Tara Grinstead is displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. Ryan Duke, charged with murdering Grinstead, a popular high school teacher who vanished in 2005, went on trial Monday, May 9, 2022, with prosecutors and defense attorneys clashing over whether the jury should believe the defendant's confession to investigators. (AP Photo/Elliott Minor, File) Credit: Elliott Minor Credit: Elliott Minor Caption FILE - An image of Tara Grinstead is displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. Ryan Duke, charged with murdering Grinstead, a popular high school teacher who vanished in 2005, went on trial Monday, May 9, 2022, with prosecutors and defense attorneys clashing over whether the jury should believe the defendant's confession to investigators. (AP Photo/Elliott Minor, File) Credit: Elliott Minor Credit: Elliott Minor

Bo Dukes, who isn’t related to Duke, was also charged in the case. In March 2019, Dukes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for concealing Grinstead’s death. Dukes initially claimed he didn’t know anything about the disappearance and death. Months later, Dukes confessed. He didn’t kill Grinstead but helped dispose of the body, according to evidence at his trial.

Jurors on Tuesday also heard around 30 messages left on Grinstead’s answering machine by those trying to reach her, including her mother and Heath Dykes, who was romantically involved with her.

“Please give me a call. I’m starting to get worried about you now,” Dykes said in one message. “It’s not like you to not call all day. Please let me hear from you.”

On Monday, prosecutors told the jury that Duke confessed multiple times to killing Grinstead. The defense argued it was a false confession and one he was coerced into making.

During her opening statement, attorney Ashleigh Merchant told the jury there is no evidence her client is responsible for killing Grinstead.

“Ryan did not harm Ms. Grinstead, and at the end of this trial you will agree with us,” Merchant said.