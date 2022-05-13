Tara Grinstead case: Glove contained DNA from teacher, Duke and unknown person

After questioning him for several hours, Duke was arrested and he confessed, according to the GBI investigators. He later changed his story and said he didn’t kill Grinstead, but was only involved in covering up her death. His defense attorneys now contend Duke feared for his safety and lied about his involvement and that he was coerced into his confession.

Dukes was also charged in the case. In March 2019, Dukes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for concealing Grinstead’s death. Dukes initially claimed he didn’t know anything about the disappearance and death. Months later, Dukes confessed. He didn’t kill Grinstead but helped dispose of the body, according to evidence at his trial.

After she was killed, investigators believe her body was burned in the woods of a pecan orchard owned by Dukes’ family.

Dr. Alice Gooding, a forensic anthropologist for Georgia, testified Friday that she was involved in excavating the area, where she found several human bone fragments.

“I could tell that they had been burned,” she said. “These remains were consistent with an adult.”

No cause of death could be determined from the bone fragments, Gooding said.

The trial is expected to resume Monday morning.