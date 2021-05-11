Suspects in Arbery killing plead not guilty to hate crime charges

Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan all pleaded not guilty Tuesday at their arraignment on the federal charges. They were not accompanied by attorneys; each man asked for court-appointed representation.

The charges, read aloud by U.S. Magistrate Benjamin Cheesbro, allege the men“did willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate, and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of his race and color.”