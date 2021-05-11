ajc logo
Suspects in Arbery killing plead not guilty to hate crime charges

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges against the three men Wednesday, April 28,2021, in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year. All three are charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

Crime & Public Safety | 16 minutes ago
By Christian Boone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Make first appearance in federal court

The three men already facing murder charges from the state for last year’s fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery answered, for the first time, federal hate crime charges leveled at them in late April.

Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan all pleaded not guilty Tuesday at their arraignment on the federal charges. They were not accompanied by attorneys; each man asked for court-appointed representation.

The charges, read aloud by U.S. Magistrate Benjamin Cheesbro, allege the men“did willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate, and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of his race and color.”

They are also accused them of trying to kidnap Arbery, 25, while he ran through the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside of Brunswick.

The prosecution said they are prepared to turn over one terabyte of discovery evidence to the defense within the next week along with the complete GBI case file.

