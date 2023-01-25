Suspected bank robber arrested in Rockdale after chase in stolen car, sheriff says

A fugitive suspected of robbery in North Carolina and bank robbery in Maryland was arrested Tuesday after a car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Rockdale County, authorities said.
Daryn Rouse, 27, was driving a stolen car in DeKalb County when police there attempted to make a traffic stop, according to Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett. Instead of stopping, Rouse sped away and was chased into Rockdale, Levett said.
In the course of the chase, the sheriff’s office said Rouse hit two deputy patrol cars as he tried to evade capture. After the chase ended near Flat Shoals Road and Iris Drive, an industrial area alongside I-20 between Conyers and Covington, Rouse allegedly assaulted another deputy, according to Levett.
No deputies were injured, but the Rockdale vehicles suffered minor damage.
Levett said Rouse was armed at the time of his arrest and carrying a large amount of cash. The sheriff said his office would refer Rouse’s case to the FBI for further investigation.
Rouse was taken into custody and booked into the Rockdale County Jail on multiple counts. He remains there without bond.
According to jail records, he is facing charges of theft by receiving property stolen in another state, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and several traffic offenses.
Rouse is also being held as a fugitive wanted in another state.
The Rockdale sheriff’s office thanked DeKalb police and the Georgia State Patrol for helping capture Rouse.
