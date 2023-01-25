Suspected bank robber arrested in Rockdale after chase in stolen car, sheriff says

Rouse was taken into custody and booked into the Rockdale County Jail on multiple counts. He remains there without bond.

According to jail records, he is facing charges of theft by receiving property stolen in another state, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and several traffic offenses.

Rouse is also being held as a fugitive wanted in another state.

The Rockdale sheriff’s office thanked DeKalb police and the Georgia State Patrol for helping capture Rouse.