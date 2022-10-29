ajc logo
Suspect sought in fatal shooting in Old Fourth Ward

Credit: Atlanta police

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Authorities are trying to identify and track down a man they said was involved in a fatal shooting in northeast Atlanta on Thursday.

Photos of the suspect wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and Nike sneakers were released Saturday. The man, who police said is considered “armed and dangerous,” was involved in a shooting in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Boulevard at about 9:10 p.m. on a person shot call. They found the victim in an alleyway with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, police told Channel 2 Action News. The victim’s name was not released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The shooting took place across the street from a Wendy’s and a few blocks from Central Park and popular shopping and dining destination Ponce City Market.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Atlanta police Detective Payne at 404-379-2669. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

