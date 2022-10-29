Suspect sought in fatal shooting in Old Fourth Ward

Photos of the suspect wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and Nike sneakers were released Saturday. The man, who police said is considered “armed and dangerous,” was involved in a shooting in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Boulevard at about 9:10 p.m. on a person shot call. They found the victim in an alleyway with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, police told Channel 2 Action News. The victim’s name was not released.