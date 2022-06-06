ajc logo
Suspect sought in deadly shooting at Cherokee County home

"Armed and dangerous" man wanted for shooting, killing ex's boyfriend in Cherokee County

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Authorities in Cherokee County are searching for a murder suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

Brackus Golden, 24, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday in the Woodstock area, Channel 2 Action News reported.

According to the news station, Cherokee deputies discovered the 25-year-old shooting victim dead on a sidewalk in front of a home on King Arthur Drive. They had been called to the home on a report of unknown trouble, Channel 2 reported.

The victim's name was not released.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released Golden’s photo early Monday morning and are asking for the public’s help to locate him. He was last seen driving a red 2018 Mazda 3 with Georgia tag CSS3950, according to authorities.

Anyone who sees Golden is asked to call 911.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

