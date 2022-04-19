ajc logo
X

Suspect sought after police find man dead during wellness check at Lilburn hotel

Tariq Strickland, 23, of Lilburn, is being sought by Gwinnett County police after he was charged with murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Denzel Romanie.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Tariq Strickland, 23, of Lilburn, is being sought by Gwinnett County police after he was charged with murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Denzel Romanie.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County police are searching for a murder suspect after officers conducting a wellness check on a man staying at a Lilburn hotel found him dead early Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to the Intown Suites on Stone Mountain Highway around 1:45 a.m. to check on 30-year-old Denzel Romanie of Lilburn, Gwinnett police said in a news release. At the scene, police found Romanie dead in his room. The medical examiner was called to the hotel and determined that Romanie had died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Homicide detectives opened a case and began collecting evidence, ultimately developing enough probable cause to take out an arrest warrant against 23-year-old Tariq Strickland, also of Lilburn, police said. Strickland’s whereabouts are unknown and investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, according to police.

Strickland is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or Strickland’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Anyone providing tips can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
D’Mari Johnson, 11, is fighting for his life after he was shot at the Golden Glide skating rink in DeKalb County on April 9. (Credit: The Cochran Firm)

Credit: The Cochran Firm

Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink 1h ago
Public defender Stephen Scarborough argues before the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Credit: Georgia Supreme Court

State Supreme Court considers attorney’s ‘conflicts’ in APS test-cheating appeal
1h ago
Major traffic disruptions are expected at night this week as construction on the new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues. (File photo by John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Northbound Ga. 400 will close Thursday and Friday nights at I-285
4h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
5h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
5h ago
A federal district judge allowed a lawsuit to proceed that aims to remove U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot, alleging that the congresswoman's actions leading up to and on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, make her ineligible to serve under a provision in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal judge allows effort to disqualify Marjorie Greene from ballot to proceed
8h ago
The Latest
Family begs for answers as 11-year-old shot at DeKalb skating rink fights for life
1h ago
State Supreme Court considers attorney’s ‘conflicts’ in APS test-cheating appeal
1h ago
Motions hearing in Atlanta spa shooting case delayed until October
1h ago
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top