Suspect sought after police find man dead during wellness check at Lilburn hotel

Gwinnett County police are searching for a murder suspect after officers conducting a wellness check on a man staying at a Lilburn hotel found him dead early Tuesday morning.
Officers were sent to the Intown Suites on Stone Mountain Highway around 1:45 a.m. to check on 30-year-old Denzel Romanie of Lilburn, Gwinnett police said in a news release. At the scene, police found Romanie dead in his room. The medical examiner was called to the hotel and determined that Romanie had died from a gunshot wound, police said.
Homicide detectives opened a case and began collecting evidence, ultimately developing enough probable cause to take out an arrest warrant against 23-year-old Tariq Strickland, also of Lilburn, police said. Strickland’s whereabouts are unknown and investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, according to police.
Strickland is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said.
Anyone with information about the case or Strickland’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Anyone providing tips can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
