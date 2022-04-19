Suspect sought after police find man dead during wellness check at Lilburn hotel

Homicide detectives opened a case and began collecting evidence, ultimately developing enough probable cause to take out an arrest warrant against 23-year-old Tariq Strickland, also of Lilburn, police said. Strickland’s whereabouts are unknown and investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, according to police.

Strickland is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said.