Suspect indicted on murder charges in Cobb deaths of firefighter, wife

Caption Justin (left) and Amber Hicks Credit: South Canton Funeral Home Credit: South Canton Funeral Home Caption Justin (left) and Amber Hicks Credit: South Canton Funeral Home Credit: South Canton Funeral Home

After being treated at a hospital, Lanz was arrested and booked into the Fulton County jail. Sandy Springs police charged Lanz with 35 counts, including 34 felonies, court records show. His charges are: 10 counts of aggravated assault, 10 counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, 10 counts of felony obstruction, two counts of first-degree burglary and one count each of first-degree home invasion, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

While in the Fulton jail, he was connected to the homicides in Cobb and charged with additional crimes.

Although Lanz has no known criminal record, his brother made national headlines in August. And he had been accused of previously breaking into the same home where the Hicks lived.

Lanz is the brother of Austin William Lanz, the man who fatally stabbed a police officer at a bus stop near the Pentagon in August, according to police. After stabbing George Gonzalez, 27-year-old Austin Lanz used the officer’s service weapon to kill himself outside the headquarters of the U.S. military, the FBI Washington field office said.

Matthew Lanz remained Friday in the Fulton jail, where he is being held without bond.