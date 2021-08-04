Pentagon stabbing suspect had a criminal record in metro Atlanta

On April 24, that homeowner’s security camera captured Lanz using a crowbar to enter a backdoor and stayed inside for 13 minutes, according to his arrest warrant.

“When informed that he was being placed under arrest for ‘burglary’ said accused stated, ‘but I didn’t take anything,’” Lanz’s warrant states. “Said accused then went on to make statements about police having planes flying over the neighborhood, and that we had been tracking his phone.”

His bond was set at $8,500 after Lanz was booked into the Cobb jail, records show. Before he was released, additional charges were added for Lanz when he attacked Cobb deputies, a second warrant states.

Lanz is accused of dislocating one deputy’s thumb. A second deputy suffered a torn ACL and chipped bone when they were attacked while attempting to place him in a cell.

“During attempts to restrain said accused he verbally stated he wanted to fight all the present deputies, stating the deputies were ‘gay’ for ganging up on him and asking to have his restraints removed so he could fight them one-on-one,” an arrest warrant states.

In May, Cobb Magistrate Judge Michael McLaughlin dismissed two charges against Lanz but found probable cause existed and the case was transferred to superior court. His bond was reduced to $30,000 and he was released from the Cobb jail, but bond stipulations ordered Lanz to undergo both mental and substance abuse evaluations, court records show.

On July 19, a request for Lanz to change his address was granted by a judge, but court documents did not state his address. A Marietta attorney who previously represented Lanz in his Cobb cases told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday she referred the case to a different attorney, Jimmy Berry. Attorney Lisa Wells said Berry would issue a statement on behalf of the family at a later time.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.