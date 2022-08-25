ajc logo
X

Suspect in April homicide at SE Atlanta complex arrested by DeKalb deputies

Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was arrested by DeKalb County sheriff's deputies on charges stemming from an April 9 shooting death in Atlanta.

Combined ShapeCaption
Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was arrested by DeKalb County sheriff's deputies on charges stemming from an April 9 shooting death in Atlanta.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested an Atlanta man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a southeast Atlanta townhouse complex earlier this year.

Atlanta police assisted fugitive investigators from the DeKalb sheriff’s office to track down 27-year-old Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, who was taken into custody along Beecher Street in Atlanta, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release.

Sutton was booked into the DeKalb jail on a malice murder warrant that charges him in connection with an April 9 shooting in the 1700 block of Whitehall Forest Court. Investigators allege Sutton shot 32 year-old Xavier Cannada multiple times and killed him.

Sutton remained held without bond late Thursday.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Georgia schools will have to screen young students for dyslexia3h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
9h ago
Braves can win World Series, but they’d be among youngest teams to do it
3h ago
Briefs: Ken Charles becomes WSB radio chief; Atlantan in trouble on ‘Big Brother’; CNN...
9h ago
Briefs: Ken Charles becomes WSB radio chief; Atlantan in trouble on ‘Big Brother’; CNN...
9h ago
Review: Kindred in Oak Grove too good for just the neighborhood
9h ago
The Latest
Woman accused of stealing $1.3 million from state tuition assistance program
17m ago
Douglasville man gets 20 years for assaulting ex-girlfriend
59m ago
NEW DETAILS: 1 detained after 3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
1h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top