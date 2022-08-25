Suspect in April homicide at SE Atlanta complex arrested by DeKalb deputies

Atlanta police assisted fugitive investigators from the DeKalb sheriff’s office to track down 27-year-old Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, who was taken into custody along Beecher Street in Atlanta, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release.

Sutton was booked into the DeKalb jail on a malice murder warrant that charges him in connection with an April 9 shooting in the 1700 block of Whitehall Forest Court. Investigators allege Sutton shot 32 year-old Xavier Cannada multiple times and killed him.