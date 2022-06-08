Suspect gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool

Fernando Leanthony Felton was indicted for murder this week, three months after he was arrested. Felton is accused of killing Jakari Dillard at Anderson Pool on July 24, 2021, according to police. The suspect eluded capture until March, when the APD fugitive unit along with federal officers located the 19-year-old in East Point.

Felton remained Wednesday in the Fulton County jail, where he was being held without bond.