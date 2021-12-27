Suspect charged in killing of man at SW Atlanta townhouse

A man was arrested Sunday in connection with an October fatal shooting at a townhouse community in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Jermaine Harlow was arrested in the area of Whitehall and McDaniel streets in the Mechanicsville neighborhood and was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest, police said. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.
On Oct. 28, Atlanta police responded to Fairburn Townhouses along Fairburn Road just after 1:15 p.m. and found 35-year-old Keith Bell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He later died of his injuries.
Bell was remembered as an adventurous child and loyal adult, according to his obituary.
“He was an anchor for his family, he found comfort and love in the togetherness of his family,” the obituary states. “He gave us the best version of himself and always showed us all unconditional love. And we take that loving memory on with it in our hearts until we meet him again.”
