Suspect charged in killing of man at SW Atlanta townhouse

Jermaine Harlow was arrested in the area of Whitehall and McDaniel streets in the Mechanicsville neighborhood and was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest, police said. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.

On Oct. 28, Atlanta police responded to Fairburn Townhouses along Fairburn Road just after 1:15 p.m. and found 35-year-old Keith Bell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He later died of his injuries.