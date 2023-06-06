X

Suspect charged in April killing of transgender woman at SW Atlanta apartments

Credit: Family photo

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

A Stone Mountain man who was booked into the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges last week has now been accused in the April killing of transgender woman Ashley Burton, officials said.

Darius Mills, 31, is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the shooting at the City Park Atlanta apartment complex, Atlanta police announced Monday night. Mills was originally arrested May 27 by East Point police on other serious charges, including aggravated assault, armed robbery and hijacking a motor vehicle, according to online jail records.

Burton, 37, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of April 11, police said. She was found on the second-floor breezeway of the troubled apartment complex on Fairburn Road and pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release further details about the circumstances around her shooting, but investigators believe the incident began with a dispute inside one of the apartments before moving outside.

Burton was a hairstylist and budding entrepreneur who moved to Atlanta to pursue her dreams, her family said. She is one of three Black transgender women to be shot in Atlanta this year, only one of whom survived. The spate of shootings has raised concern among the city’s trans community and prompted Atlanta police to release a statement addressing the pattern.

“We understand some acts of violence bring about legitimate concerns of whether the incident was motivated by hate,” the police department said. “Our investigators have not found any indication the victim(s) were targeted for being transgender or a member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Mills, the suspected shooter, remains in the Fulton jail without bond.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

