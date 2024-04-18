Suspect at large after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, GSP says

A Georgia State Patrol pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash near Downtown Atlanta and with a suspect on the run early Thursday morning.

Three passengers were injured in the collision on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Verbena Street, according to authorities. Two of them are in critical condition.

Troopers were trying to stop a white Hyundai Sonata on I-20 West near the Downtown Connector around 3 a.m. when the vehicle exited onto Windsor Street before re-entering the interstate and began to flee, GSP said. Troopers were set up to perform a PIT maneuver, but they backed off due to traffic and a curve in the road.