Suspect arrested in ‘brutal beating’ death of man at Adamsville gas station

Nearly four months after a man was “brutally beaten” and left for dead at a northwest Atlanta gas station, a suspect has been arrested, according to court records.

David Dominguez Reyes was at the Shell station on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Adamsville on June 27 when he was attacked by a group of men, police said. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition but died 10 days later.

Atlanta police have said they believe the incident may have been the result of a “scuffle” between several people.

Derrick Anderson, 39, was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault and battery, jail records show. Investigators believe he participated in “the brutal beating death of the decedent,” a warrant for his arrest states. So far, he is the only suspect in custody, police confirmed Thursday.

ExploreSearch continues for suspects in deadly assault at Atlanta gas station

After the beating, Reyes fell into a coma that eventually led to his death. Police have not released information about what may have prompted the attack.

ExploreCrime at the gas pump: What we learned from one busy Atlanta corridor

Reyes’ mother, Maria Guadalupe Reyes Sanchez, told Channel 2 Action News that she traveled from Mexico to tell her son one final goodbye. She arrived just in time to see him take his final breath as he was disconnected from life support, the news station reported.

