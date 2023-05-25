X

Suspect arrested, accused of killing man during domestic incident in Decatur

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A month after a man was found dead in a domestic incident at a Decatur home, his suspected killer was arrested at another home about two miles away, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Tommie Lee Salad, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday at a house on Woodfern Drive, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Salad is accused of shooting 39-year-old Lewis Harmon, also of Decatur, on April 22.

Officers were called to a home on Hooper Street that day after getting reports of a domestic dispute, Williams said. When they arrived, Harmon was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Salad was arrested a little more than a month later on one count of murder, online court records show. According to public records, Salad has a long criminal history that includes previous convictions for violent crimes and drug charges.

No other details have been released about the circumstances around Harmon’s death.

Salad was booked into the DeKalb jail, where he remains without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

