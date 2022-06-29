ajc logo
Subway homicide suspect was out on bond at time of shooting, records show

Melvin Williams is charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Subway location on Northside Drive, where he allegedly argued with employees about the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Brittany Macon, 26, was shot to death after a dispute over mayonnaise

The suspect arrested following the shooting death of a Subway restaurant employee had been out on bond at the time of the incident and conditions of the bond specified he was not allowed to possess any weapons, court records show.

Melvin Williams, 36, of Atlanta, was taken into custody hours after the fatal shooting near downtown, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Police say a customer became enraged at two Subway employees over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich before Brittany Macon, 26, was shot to death. Another employee, 24, was shot and injured, police said.

Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Monday, where he remains without bond, jail records show. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to online court records, Williams was out of jail on bond after being arrested in March 2021. In that case, Williams is facing charges of aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children. He was released March 23 on $10,000 bond after spending 10 days in jail.

According to Williams’ bond order, he was not allowed to possess any weapons. Police have not responded to requests for further information about that incident.

The shooting brought a host of Atlanta police officials to the scene Sunday night, including interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

“What you are seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy,” Schierbaum told reporters from outside the restaurant. “A senseless tragedy that we’ve seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire, and now we have someone dead.”

Willie Glenn, who co-owns the Subway location, said Macon and her injured colleague were model employees.

“It breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” Glenn told Channel 2 Action News.

A frustrated Schierbaum said Sunday that arguments are the leading cause of the homicides his department has investigated in 2022.

MORE: In 2021, Atlanta’s killings surged for a second straight year

“We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime,” he said. “We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”

Henri Hollis

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

