Subway homicide suspect was out on bond at time of shooting, records show

The shooting brought a host of Atlanta police officials to the scene Sunday night, including interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

“What you are seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy,” Schierbaum told reporters from outside the restaurant. “A senseless tragedy that we’ve seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire, and now we have someone dead.”

Willie Glenn, who co-owns the Subway location, said Macon and her injured colleague were model employees.

“It breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” Glenn told Channel 2 Action News.

A frustrated Schierbaum said Sunday that arguments are the leading cause of the homicides his department has investigated in 2022.

“We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime,” he said. “We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”