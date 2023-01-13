Storms killed at least two, injured dozens

Kemp said that the severe weather was to blame for a fallen branch that killed a 5-year-old boy in Butts County and a state Department of Transportation worker who was responding to the damage.

”We’ve got families that seek shelter underneath their home and then the homes crumbled around them. So we had rescue teams out there trying to dig homes off of folks,” said James Stallings, the director of Georgia’s emergency agency. “We’ve got a lot of injuries.”