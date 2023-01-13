BreakingNews
5-year-old dead in Butts County after tree crushes car driving during storms
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Child’s death is the first reported fatality related to Thursday’s severe weather

In the clearing dust after violent storms raked across North Georgia on Thursday evening, a heartbreaking fatality related to the weather was reported from Butts County.

A 5-year-old was killed during the severe thunderstorms when a tree fell on a car carrying multiple passengers on Hayley Road in Jackson, Channel 2 Action News reported. The county coroner confirmed the child’s death to the news station and said another occupant of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The coroner did not share further information about the conditions of the other passengers, or how many people were in the car in total.

No other information has been released about the incident. Butts County officials have not responded to inquiries.

We’re working to learn more.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

