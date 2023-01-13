5-year-old dead in Butts County after tree crushes car driving during storms

In the clearing dust after violent storms raked across North Georgia on Thursday evening, a heartbreaking fatality related to the weather was reported from Butts County.
A 5-year-old was killed during the severe thunderstorms when a tree fell on a car carrying multiple passengers on Hayley Road in Jackson, Channel 2 Action News reported. The county coroner confirmed the child’s death to the news station and said another occupant of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The coroner did not share further information about the conditions of the other passengers, or how many people were in the car in total.
No other information has been released about the incident. Butts County officials have not responded to inquiries.
