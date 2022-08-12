South Georgia sheriff arrested, charged following GBI investigation

A south Georgia sheriff was arrested this week by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation following an investigation into allegations of sexual battery.
Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan, 54, was charged with sexual battery and violation of oath by public officer. Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney Vic McNease requested the GBI look into allegations against Morgan on July 26, 2022.
According to the GBI, the allegations stemmed from an incident that took place during a 911 call in Miller County involving Morgan. The GBI interviewed the victim and multiple witnesses, collected evidence and discussed the findings with McNease and a Superior Court judge.
Two warrants were issued and Morgan was arrested Wednesday morning in Miller County. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.
Following his arrest, Morgan told local TV-station WCTV that he was still working in his role as sheriff.
Morgan ran for office in 2020 against incumbent Miller County Sheriff Scott Worsley and lost the election. However, Worsley had died a week before the election after a bout with cancer, so Morgan became sheriff.
