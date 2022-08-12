South Georgia sheriff arrested, charged following GBI investigation

Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan, 54, was charged with sexual battery and violation of oath by public officer. Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney Vic McNease requested the GBI look into allegations against Morgan on July 26, 2022.

According to the GBI, the allegations stemmed from an incident that took place during a 911 call in Miller County involving Morgan. The GBI interviewed the victim and multiple witnesses, collected evidence and discussed the findings with McNease and a Superior Court judge.