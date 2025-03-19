South Fulton woman accused of fatally stabbing dog 7 times during morning walk

“(Richburg) then stood over both canines and repeatedly stabbed the Bully seven times as it lay there defenseless,” the warrant stated.

During the attack, the warrant said Richburg never tried to pull her dog off Dexter or try to separate them.

Richburg was taken into custody and booked into the Fulton County Jail on Monday, according to online records.

South Fulton police said they handled the arrest and were not the investigating agency in the case. Fulton County Animal Control did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to an order filed Tuesday in Fulton Superior Court, Richburg was granted a $100,000 bond and ordered to not have any contact with Dexter’s owner or the family. Other conditions of Richburg’s bond include not being around knives or animals, court documents stated.

“If you encounter the victim, you must leave immediately, and must not come within 200 yards,” the bond order added.

