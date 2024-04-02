Crime & Public Safety

South Cobb High student dies after being hit by car on way to class

A teenager has died about a week after he was struck by a car on the way to class on March 20 in Cobb County, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

A teenager has died about a week after he was struck by a car on the way to class on March 20 in Cobb County, police said.
By
0 minutes ago

A South Cobb High School student has died after being hit by a car on the way to class last month, authorities said Tuesday.

The 15-year-old boy was seriously injured March 20 after he stepped in the path of a gray 2021 Kia Rio that was traveling east on Clay Road.

Cobb police said the vehicle had just crossed Austell Road with a green traffic light at 8:42 a.m. when the vehicle struck the boy’s left side, sending him into the westbound lane of Clay Road. He was rushed by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. He died nine days later, on Friday, police said. His name was not released.

“We appreciate the quick response of Cobb County police. Our thoughts are with the student,” a Cobb schools spokesperson said after the crash. District officials have not provided additional details.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department’s traffic investigation unit at 770-499-3987.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

EPA rules to push EV sales to new heights. What that means for Georgia

TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Breezy, cloudy before strong storms tonight
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia GOP official refuses to resign after judge rules he voted illegally
2h ago

Credit: HBO

With enthusiasm, Raffensperger advises Larry David to curb attacks on voter law

Credit: HBO

With enthusiasm, Raffensperger advises Larry David to curb attacks on voter law

Credit: Handout

Move-in day marks new era for Goat Farm
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Driver arrested after SUV breaches FBI gate in Chamblee
Clarkston man sentenced to life in 2021 fatal shooting of friend
Argument over money leads to shooting at Marietta laundromat, police say
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket