South Cobb High student dies after being hit by car on way to class

A South Cobb High School student has died after being hit by a car on the way to class last month, authorities said Tuesday.

The 15-year-old boy was seriously injured March 20 after he stepped in the path of a gray 2021 Kia Rio that was traveling east on Clay Road.

Cobb police said the vehicle had just crossed Austell Road with a green traffic light at 8:42 a.m. when the vehicle struck the boy’s left side, sending him into the westbound lane of Clay Road. He was rushed by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. He died nine days later, on Friday, police said. His name was not released.