Snellville teen dies after shooting outside Gwinnett shopping center, police say

A teenage boy has died after being shot in a parking lot of a Gwinnett County shopping center over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
Police responded to Northside Hospital Duluth around 2:15 a.m. Saturday about a person who was shot. During the investigation, officers learned the victim, 17-year-old Elbert “Josh” Brown had been struck by gunfire in the parking lot of the Paragon Town Center at 4500 Satellite Boulevard near Duluth, police said.
The shopping center, located just north of I-85, is home to a bowling alley, and several restaurants and stores.
“Officers secured the scene in the parking lot and detectives and crime scene investigators responded,” police said. “At the time of the incident, the victim’s condition was listed as critical.”
On Saturday night, detectives learned Brown, of Snellville, had died from his injuries. Police said no arrests have been made and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770.513.5300. Tipsters with information on the shooting can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or see the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author