Snellville teen dies after shooting outside Gwinnett shopping center, police say

A teenage boy has died after being shot in a parking lot of a Gwinnett County shopping center over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.

Police responded to Northside Hospital Duluth around 2:15 a.m. Saturday about a person who was shot. During the investigation, officers learned the victim, 17-year-old Elbert “Josh” Brown had been struck by gunfire in the parking lot of the Paragon Town Center at 4500 Satellite Boulevard near Duluth, police said.

The shopping center, located just north of I-85, is home to a bowling alley, and several restaurants and stores.