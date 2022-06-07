Shooting in Buckhead shatters Sephora storefront

A shooting in Buckhead left the front door of a makeup store shattered after a bullet went straight through it Tuesday afternoon.
Few details about the shooting were released by Atlanta police, but Channel 2 Action News said one person has been detained in connection with the incident.
The shooting, which happened along Peachtree Road near Buckhead Village, began with someone firing at a car driving by, the news station reported. But when the bullets missed the car, at least one hit the Sephora store nearby.
About 4 p.m., two patrol vehicles remained at the scene but the police tape had already been taken down.
Sephora remains closed, and it’s unclear when the store will reopen.
