Shooting in Buckhead shatters Sephora storefront

A bullet shattered the front door of a Buckhead storefront Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: Caroline Silva

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A shooting in Buckhead left the front door of a makeup store shattered after a bullet went straight through it Tuesday afternoon.

Few details about the shooting were released by Atlanta police, but Channel 2 Action News said one person has been detained in connection with the incident.

The shooting, which happened along Peachtree Road near Buckhead Village, began with someone firing at a car driving by, the news station reported. But when the bullets missed the car, at least one hit the Sephora store nearby.

About 4 p.m., two patrol vehicles remained at the scene but the police tape had already been taken down.

Sephora remains closed, and it’s unclear when the store will reopen.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

