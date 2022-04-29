Sheriff’s office accepting donations in reward for missing Coweta woman

Officials said the new fund was created for all cases where a reward is being offered. A private charity put up the reward in Foster’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office is offering up to $60,000 for information leading to her being found safe, and $30,000 for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone interested in donating more to assist in Foster’s case can mail a check to the sheriff’s office at 560 Greison Trail, Newnan, Georgia 30263, and make it payable to “CCSO Reward Fund.” Donors can also drop off checks at the sheriff’s office and should note that it’s intended for Foster’s reward.

Foster is 5-foot-2, 220 pounds with hazel eyes. Her car was discovered in College Park days after she went missing with her purse and credit card inside, according to investigators.

Foster’s fiancé, Reginald Robertson, was charged with theft by taking after deputies accused him of moving the woman’s car from Newnan to College Park.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.