Sheriff’s office accepting donations in reward for missing Coweta woman

Tiffany Foster was last seen on March 1, 2021, leaving the Creekside at White Oak apartment complex in Newnan, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Sunday will mark 15 months since Tiffany Foster disappeared.

The 36-year-old mother of three was last seen March 1, 2021, leaving her Creekside at White Oak apartment complex in Newnan to go shopping.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has for months offered $60,000 for information leading to her safe discovery. On Friday, the agency announced it has recently created a sheriff’s reward fund and can accept private donations to increase the bounty.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has established a fund to accept reward money to help in the discovery of Tiffany Foster, a 35-year-old mother of three that's been missing since March 2021.

“After over a year, Tiffany Foster is still missing. CCSO investigators are continuously searching and following leads in this case,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement on social media.

Officials said the new fund was created for all cases where a reward is being offered. A private charity put up the reward in Foster’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office is offering up to $60,000 for information leading to her being found safe, and $30,000 for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone interested in donating more to assist in Foster’s case can mail a check to the sheriff’s office at 560 Greison Trail, Newnan, Georgia 30263, and make it payable to “CCSO Reward Fund.” Donors can also drop off checks at the sheriff’s office and should note that it’s intended for Foster’s reward.

Foster is 5-foot-2, 220 pounds with hazel eyes. Her car was discovered in College Park days after she went missing with her purse and credit card inside, according to investigators.

Foster’s fiancé, Reginald Robertson, was charged with theft by taking after deputies accused him of moving the woman’s car from Newnan to College Park.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Featured
