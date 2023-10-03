BreakingNews
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the U.S. House

Sheriff: Suspect fatally shoots man before turning gun on himself in Cherokee

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A suspected gunman is in the hospital after fatally shooting a relative in Cherokee County and then turning the gun on himself Tuesday, deputies said.

Sheriff’s deputies who arrived at the scene on Butterworth Road around 11:25 a.m. initially found only the victim lying dead on a driveway, according to officials. It was determined that the man had been shot.

While searching the property for the suspect, deputies discovered another man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said a firearm was found near him.

“It appears he shot the victim that was found in the driveway before shooting himself in the head,” deputies said, adding that the suspect was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

The names of the victim and suspect, who deputies said are related, were not publicly released. Authorities have not said if the suspect would face charges or what exactly led to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation, but officials said there are no additional suspects.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

