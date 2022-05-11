Sheriff says stabbing at Douglas County high school was planned; 3 in custody

In a statement Wednesday, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said the suspect had an accomplice as well as a driver who waited near the campus and drove the alleged stabber out of the county.

Video appeared to show the suspect exiting the school immediately after the alleged attack and running into nearby woods, school officials said. Investigators quickly determined he was joined by an accomplice who also fled the campus, Wednesday’s statement indicated.

Both teens were carrying their book bags, according to a local resident who saw them get picked up near Dorsett Road by someone driving a black Mercedes-Benz.

A Georgia state trooper spotted the vehicle along Capps Ferry Road as it returned to Douglas County. Deputies said the driver, a former Alexander High student, dropped the suspect off near Palmetto, a Fulton County city about 20 miles south of the high school’s Douglasville campus. Investigators believe the driver was trying to help the suspect’s accomplice flee the county as well when authorities stopped them.

Both the driver and accomplice were detained and the vehicle was towed, according to deputies.

Authorities said the ordeal culminated after the alleged stabber’s attorney contacted the sheriff’s office and arranged for the teen’s surrender.

Deputies are not releasing the names of the three teens involved or providing their charges, citing the fact they are all under the age of 17.