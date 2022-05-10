Suspect sought after student injured at Douglas County high school

The incident, which was not specified by Douglas school officials, happened near the Alexander High School cafeteria about 8:30 a.m. and prompted a swift and complete exterior and interior lockdown. A student was taken to a hospital for treatment of a puncture wound, according to Chief Tracey Whaley with the Douglas County School System police.

Whaley said officials have not determined what type of weapon was used and could not confirm additional information Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation. A suspect, who is believed to be a male Alexander High student, has been identified and remains at large, he said.