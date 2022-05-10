ajc logo
Suspect sought after student injured at Douglas County high school

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Authorities are searching for a student who fled a Douglas County high school on Tuesday morning after an incident that injured another student.

The incident, which was not specified by Douglas school officials, happened near the Alexander High School cafeteria about 8:30 a.m. and prompted a swift and complete exterior and interior lockdown. A student was taken to a hospital for treatment of a puncture wound, according to Chief Tracey Whaley with the Douglas County School System police.

Whaley said officials have not determined what type of weapon was used and could not confirm additional information Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation. A suspect, who is believed to be a male Alexander High student, has been identified and remains at large, he said.

The lockdown was lifted about 10:15 a.m., and students were allowed to leave campus beginning at 10:30 a.m. Portia Lake, a spokesperson for the school system, said students who wished to remain at school resumed their normal schedules.

School surveillance cameras would be instrumental in the investigation, she said, which is being conducted with the help of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Whaley said no weapons are tolerated on campus, and investigators were not sure how the student carried it into the school.

“This is something that may have originated off campus and may have continued on our campus today,” Lake told reporters as the search for the suspect continued Tuesday. “We are going to continue working our hardest to keep our school community safe. We are going to continue to send our thoughts and prayers with our Douglas County School System student that was injured today.”

The injured student’s condition was not released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Featured
