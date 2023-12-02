Sheriff: Cobb jail detainee dies from apparent aneurysm

Medical personnel said they believe Razo suffered an aneurysm. The Cobb medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Razo was booked into the jail Jan. 2 on charges of aggravated assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, jail records show. He had received a bond of $27,720 but did not bond out.

Razo is at least the second inmate to die at the Cobb jail in the past few weeks. In November, inmate Fernando Carr began suffering from chest pains while in the recreation yard and later died at Kennestone Hospital. He had a documented heart condition and struggled with drug addiction, Okray said.

This year, the jail has seen at least two other deaths. Augustus Green died in an apparent suicide on Father’s Day, the sheriff’s office said. He was in a standard cell and had not expressed any suicidal thoughts, according to officials. In September, Raymond Marti suffered a seizure and was taken to Kennestone, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI was asked to investigate Saturday’s incidents while the Cobb sheriff’s office conducts an internal investigation.