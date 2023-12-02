Sheriff: Cobb jail detainee dies from apparent aneurysm

Jose Razo, an inmate at the Cobb County Jail, died Saturday afternoon after an apparent aneurysm, officials said.

Credit: � 2019 Cox Media Group.

Combined ShapeCaption
Jose Razo, an inmate at the Cobb County Jail, died Saturday afternoon after an apparent aneurysm, officials said.

Credit: � 2019 Cox Media Group.

Credit: � 2019 Cox Media Group.

Crime & Public Safety
By
16 minutes ago

A Cobb County jail inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and died from an apparent aneurysm Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Jose Razo was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after his cellmate noticed he was unresponsive. According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Randi Okray, the cellmate immediately called for help, prompting jail staff and medical personnel to perform life-saving measures.

After Razo was taken to the hospital, Okray said deputies contacted his family and escorted them to be with him. Razo died at the hospital shortly before 2 p.m.

Medical personnel said they believe Razo suffered an aneurysm. The Cobb medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Razo was booked into the jail Jan. 2 on charges of aggravated assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, jail records show. He had received a bond of $27,720 but did not bond out.

ExploreFrom 2022: Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails

Razo is at least the second inmate to die at the Cobb jail in the past few weeks. In November, inmate Fernando Carr began suffering from chest pains while in the recreation yard and later died at Kennestone Hospital. He had a documented heart condition and struggled with drug addiction, Okray said.

This year, the jail has seen at least two other deaths. Augustus Green died in an apparent suicide on Father’s Day, the sheriff’s office said. He was in a standard cell and had not expressed any suicidal thoughts, according to officials. In September, Raymond Marti suffered a seizure and was taken to Kennestone, where he was pronounced dead.

Explore2 inmates die in Cobb, DeKalb jails just days apart

The GBI was asked to investigate Saturday’s incidents while the Cobb sheriff’s office conducts an internal investigation.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top